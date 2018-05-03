New Tesla Bull Sees Case for Sixfold Surge to $300 Billion Value

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, formerly of Sanford Bernstein, became the biggest Tesla bull on Wall Street in a broader initiation of twelve technology infrastructure stocks. Tesla shares closed down 5.6 percent after a combative earnings conference call that left some analysts bewildered.

Ferragu initiated Tesla with an outperform rating and price target $530, which compares to the analyst average of $320 and tops the previous Street-high by $60

"We find Tesla will almost reach positive free cash flow by year end, despite missing unreasonable early production volume expectations," Ferragu wrote

Sees Tesla eventually becoming a $200 billion to $300 billion market cap company, versus its current market value of ~$48.3 billion

Other outperform initiations: Broadcom (Street-high PT $370), Nvidia (Street-high PT $320), Palo Alto Networks (Street-high PT $235), Applied Materials (PT $80), Intel (PT $70), Infineon (PT EU28)

Market perform initiations: Apple, Cisco, ASML, Ericsson, Nokia

Tesla has 10 buys, 12 holds, 8 sells: Bloomberg data

