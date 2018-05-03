SocGen Said to Name Four Deputies to CEO Oudea in Reshuffle

Societe Generale SA is set to name four deputies to Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea, ending weeks of uncertainty after Didier Valet left as part of an effort to resolve U.S. legal issues, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Severin Cabannes Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Severin Cabannes will take charge of Valet’s investment-banking activities, with Chief Financial Officer Philippe Heim promoted to deputy CEO responsible for international retail operations, the people said, asking for anonymity because the matter is private. Diony Lebot, currently chief risk officer, will be elevated to deputy CEO in charge of controls and Philippe Aymerich deputy CEO overseeing French retail-banking activities.

SocGen, a global leader in equity derivatives, is reshuffling top management roles after Valet, an 18-year veteran at the French bank, stepped down in mid-March. The departure of the executive -- widely seen as a potential successor to Oudea as CEO -- was part of an effort to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the bank’s alleged manipulation of interest-rate benchmarks, people with direct knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Philippe Heim Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

As part of the changes, William Kadouch-Chassaing will become the bank’s new chief financial officer, replacing Heim, while Sylvie Remond becomes chief risk officer. SocGen didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

The bank is nearing an agreement to pay as much as $1 billion to resolve two U.S. probes -- into the rigging of benchmark interest rates and allegations of bribery in Libya -- according to people familiar. The settlement deals with the U.S. Justice Department could be announced as soon as this week, ending years of scrutiny that led to rate-rigging charges against SocGen bankers and which culminated in Valet’s departure.

SocGen fell as much as 1.3 percent in Paris and was trading at 44.85 euros as of 4:41 p.m. in Paris trading.