Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine

Sibanye Gold Ltd. said it was searching for seven workers at its Driefontein operation in South Africa after an earthquake on Thursday.

The company located six other workers and brought two to surface after the seismic incident caused a cave-in, spokesman James Wellsted said by phone. The Department of Mineral Resources and all unions have been identified and are on site to assist with the rescue efforts, Westonaria-based Sibanye said in an emailed statement.