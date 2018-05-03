Tesla Slumps as Morgan Stanley Sees Musk Alienating Wall Street

Tesla Inc. shares fall 5 percent in pre-market trading after CEO Elon Musk held an “unusual” conference call Wednesday that “didn’t go very well,” and could jeopardize the company’s relationship with the capital markets needed to fund future plans, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas writes in a note.

Musk’s impatience with “boring” analyst questions around capital plans, cash burn and Model 3 order configuration led him to take questions from a blogger instead, sending shares lower in post-market trading. The move may prove to be “a mistake” given the importance of the Model 3 build out, said Jonas, who rates the stock equal-weight with a price target of $376. Shares traded below the $287 level at 7 a.m. in New York.

“Even the short-term cadence of Model 3 production can significantly impact cash levels, liquidity and financial credit worthiness,” Jonas said. “More than any other factor, the path of the Model 3 can determine whether the stock could test our $561 bull case or fall below our $175 bear case.”

Musk on Wednesday’s call said he was opposed to future capital raises, denying the company needs or wants to raise cash, even as the automaker burned through $1 billion in cash in the first quarter.