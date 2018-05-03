The Analyst Musk Cut Off Says Investors Are Worried About Tesla

The analyst Elon Musk was harshest with on Tesla Inc.’s earnings call said investors are more anxious about the electric-car maker after the chief executive officer’s antics.

“There is incremental concern when, on an analyst financial quarterly call, the CEO doesn’t appear to want to talk about important financial metrics,” Toni Sacconaghi of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. said on Bloomberg Television. “The read-through is that potentially the CEO doesn’t care or isn’t focused about those financial metrics or ultimately the numbers don’t tell a good story. But either of those interpretations are not particularly comforting.”

Sacconaghi, who has the equivalent of a hold rating on Tesla and a $265 price target on the stock, has had a rough week. He was cautious about Apple Inc. ahead of the tech giant’s blowout earnings on Tuesday. The next day, Musk cut him off for asking what the CEO called “boring, bonehead” questions.

“For investors who know Elon, they’re probably not entirely surprised,” Sacconaghi said Thursday. “But as I mentioned before, a reticence to discuss financial metrics in a forum that’s created for financial metrics can be incrementally worrisome.”

