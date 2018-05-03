Municipal Bonds Rally the Most in Three Weeks After Fed Meeting

Municipal bonds rallied Thursday, pushing yields down by the most in three weeks, after the Federal Reserve signaled it will allow inflation to run slightly above its target, a less hawkish tone than some investors expected.

Yields on top-rated 10-year bonds dropped 3 basis points to 2.47 percent, while those on some longer-dated securities posted a 4 basis point decline, according to Bloomberg’s benchmark indexes.

The move came after municipal debt yields rose relative to Treasuries last week, making state and local bonds more attractive by comparison. Treasuries also gained after Wednesday’s Fed meeting.

"Munis underperformed across the curve and looked cheaper," said Peter Block, managing director at Ramirez & Co., a New York-based brokerage. "Supply is low this week, there’s a lot of money on the sidelines and we looked attractive."