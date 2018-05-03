Mnuchin in Beijing, Europe's China Crackdown, Fed Calm: Eco Day

markets
Mnuchin in Beijing, Europe's China Crackdown, Fed Calm: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- A U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touched down in Beijing for talks on how to resolve simmering trade tensions with China. Expectations for a major breakthrough appear to be low
- Meanwhile Europe is set to tighten controls over foreign investment, a sign of growing wariness of China
- The Fed gave no indication of plans to veer from their gradual tightening of monetary policy after keeping rates on hold
- At the same time, President Trump’s massive fiscal stimulus plans are pushing up bond issuance even as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet
- The world economy showed signs of stabilizing after a recent moderation as manufacturing activity strengthened for the first time this year
- The Czech central bank will likely predict that record-low unemployment and rising salaries won’t ignite inflation until 2019, undercutting chances of further rate hikes this year
- In case you missed: the richest corner of Britain is struggling to balance the books
