Mining Charter Will Be Finalized ‘Soon,’ South Africa’s Ramaphosa Says

New rules governing black ownership of South Africa’s mining industry will be completed “very soon,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a Japan-Africa trade forum in Johannesburg.

“The mining charter will be finalized very soon and we have set a deadline,” Ramaphosa said, without giving details of the timing.

Africa’s most-industrialized country will try to remove “blockages” to investment in a bid to attract as much as $100 billion over the next five years, he said.