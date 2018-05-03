business

Mining Charter Will Be Finalized ‘Soon,’ South Africa’s Ramaphosa Says

By
Updated on

An open pit diamond mine in Kroonstad, South Africa, on May 3, 2017. 

 Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

New rules governing black ownership of South Africa’s mining industry will be completed “very soon,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a Japan-Africa trade forum in Johannesburg.

“The mining charter will be finalized very soon and we have set a deadline,” Ramaphosa said, without giving details of the timing.

Africa’s most-industrialized country will try to remove “blockages” to investment in a bid to attract as much as $100 billion over the next five years, he said.

