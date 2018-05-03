business
Mining Charter Will Be Finalized 'Soon,' South Africa's Ramaphosa Says
Updated on
New rules governing black ownership of South Africa’s mining industry will be completed “very soon,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a Japan-Africa trade forum in Johannesburg.
“The mining charter will be finalized very soon and we have set a deadline,” Ramaphosa said, without giving details of the timing.
Africa’s most-industrialized country will try to remove “blockages” to investment in a bid to attract as much as $100 billion over the next five years, he said.
