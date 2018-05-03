KPMG South Africa Woes Deepen as Barclays Africa Drops Auditor

Barclays Africa Group Ltd. dropped KPMG LLP’s South African unit as one of its two auditors, the first major local bank to do so, in another blow to the embattled accounting firm’s hopes of survival in the country.

The Johannesburg-based bank’s board “is no longer able to support the reappointment of KPMG,” the lender, which is changing its name to Absa, said in a statement on Thursday. That makes it the first of South Africa’s major lenders to end its relationship with the auditor, which is struggling to stem further loss of business after becoming embroiled in evolving scandals.

During the past nine months, KPMG South Africa has issued a public apology for work done for the politically connected Gupta family, withdrawn the findings of a report about the country’s tax authority, and interrogated staff who signed off on VBS Mutual Bank’s accounts before it failed.

“We are disappointed by, but fully accept, the decision,” KPMG South Africa said in a separate statement. “We have implemented far-reaching changes over the past seven months to all aspects of the firm including governance, quality, and risk management. ”

Standard Bank Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest lender by assets, is assessing the latest “adverse information” about KPMG South Africa, a spokesman said last month, while Nedbank Group Ltd. said it can’t practically change auditors this year because parent company Old Mutual Plc is splitting into four separate units. Investec Plc has said it’s scrutinizing the auditor’s current work on the lender’s 2017 fiscal year.

— With assistance by Amogelang Mbatha