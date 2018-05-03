Gabon’s President Reappoints Issoze-Ngondet as Prime Minister

politics
Gabon’s President Reappoints Issoze-Ngondet as Prime MinisterBy
Gabon’s President Ali Bongo reappointed Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet as prime minister less than a week after the Constitutional Court dissolved the central African nation’s parliament.
Issoze-Ngondet, who initially stepped down on Tuesday, should form a new government until legislative elections are held, Bongo’s office said in a statement on Thursday. The parliament was dissolved after an April 30 deadline to hold polls had lapsed.
