Gabon’s President Reappoints Issoze-Ngondet as Prime Minister

Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo reappointed Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet as prime minister less than a week after the Constitutional Court dissolved the central African nation’s parliament.

Issoze-Ngondet, who initially stepped down on Tuesday, should form a new government until legislative elections are held, Bongo’s office said in a statement on Thursday. The parliament was dissolved after an April 30 deadline to hold polls had lapsed.

