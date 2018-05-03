Dow's Best Technical Run in 30 Years Is in Jeopardy

The latest bout of stock selling is threatening a streak on the Dow Jones Industrial Average that’s the longest in three decades.

The blue-chip index tumbled 1.5 percent Thursday to slip below its 200-day moving average. A close under that mark would halt a run of 465 days above it, the longest since 1987.

The Dow is the latest major U.S. equity benchmark to fall below the threshold, viewed by many as a long-term trend indicator. The support was broken as Caterpillar sold off amid concern global economic growth is peaking and Goldman Sachs led bank shares lower amid a slump in Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 also capitulated Thursday, falling below its 200-day average on an intraday basis for the sixth time since it tumbled into a 10 percent correction in February.

The Dow was down 338 points to 23,586 as of 11:04 a.m. in New York, more than 150 points below the 200-day level. The 30-member gauge has fallen for five straight days and sits more than 11 percent below its January record.