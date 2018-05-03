Danske Bank Slammed for ‘Massive Failure’ in Dirty Money Scandal

One of the biggest Nordic banks failed on a “massive” scale to live up to basic anti-money laundering requirements, leading to reputational damage not only for the lender in question but for the entire financial sector of its home country.

That’s the assessment of the head of the Danish regulator after investigating the actions of the management of Danske Bank A/S and its response to money laundering breaches at its Estonian operations.

Thomas Borgen Source: Danske Bank A/S

“This was a massive failure for years,” Jesper Berg, the director general of the Financial Supervisory Authority in Copenhagen, said in a phone interview on Thursday. The failures penetrated all levels of the organization -- across the executive and supervisory board -- and reflected “a cultural issue of not bringing problems up through the system,” he said.

The comments follow a public reprimand issued by the financial regulator on Thursday. Danske was handed a list of orders and reprimands by the FSA, including a requirement that it hold additional capital. Danske has until June 30 to show how it will comply.

The FSA Was Blunt: “Management’s priorities and means of conduct have damaged the credibility and reputation of the bank. Considering the bank’s systemic significance and international presence, the reputation of the Danish sector of financial institutions may be damaged as well.”

The regulator stopped short of demanding that actions be brought against members of Danske’s current management team, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen, but said that “the bank’s ongoing investigations may bring new information to light, which may lead to new assessments and supervisory reactions.”

Berg said the FSA didn’t find “sufficient evidence that, if we believe there were a court case, that we could win the court case, and that is the requirement for us.”

“If there’s new information that justifies bringing a court case or reporting to the police, then we will revisit these decisions,” Berg said.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, Henrik Ramlau-Hansen, a former chief financial officer at Danske Bank who became chairman of the board of the Danish regulator, said he will step down. “I acknowledge my share of responsibility,” he said. “I in no way want my role as chairman of the FSA to play any role in the subsequent discussion of Danske Bank’s handling of the case.”

Borgen, 54, acknowledged in a statement that the bank failed to act fast enough as the problems emerged.

“We should have understood the depth and scope of the problems in Estonia at an earlier stage and should have reacted faster and more forcefully,” he said.

Borgen, who has been CEO since 2013, had previously overseen Danske’s international banking operations. Danske’s chairman, Ole Andersen, told the Ritzau newswire that he still has confidence in Borgen as CEO.

What Happened in Estonia Through a series of reports published by the Berlingske newspaper, it emerged that Danske Bank had allowed its Estonian operations to be used for money laundering by entities with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the country’s security service, FSB. The operations in question, which have since been ceased, were also linked to the alleged laundering of billions of dollars stemming from the Azeri regime. Danske has started its own investigation of the laundering, which took place between 2010 and 2014, and one executive who was in charge of the operations at the time has since left. Thursday’s report by the Danish regulator is the latest chapter, in which Danske’s current management team is severely criticized for its failure to stop the money laundering breaches sooner.

The FSA noted that “Danske Bank has historically not lived up to its obligations” with regard to anti-money laundering. The agency pointed to a period from the end of 2012 to November 2013, during which Danske didn’t have a person responsible for anti-money laundering activities, despite this being a legal requirement.

Danish Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen said “it’s clear the bank’s management didn’t live up to its responsibilities.” He characterized the failures as both “disappointing” and “unforgivable.” Denmark’s justice minister, Soren Pape Poulsen, said he can’t rule out that it might be relevant to bring criminal charges against Danske’s management.

The regulator criticized Danske for failing to terminate dealings with clients it knew were tainted. “Despite knowledge of the customer’s incorrect financial reporting, the branch maintained the customer relationship for more than one year,” it said.

The FSA said the money laundering breaches related to non-resident accounts using Danske’s Estonian operations. The regulator also noted that “in the period up until June 2012, the bank’s current CEO was the person on the executive board responsible for the branch.”

In July 2013, a correspondent bank that the FSA didn’t identify by name terminated its cooperation with Danske’s Estonian branch over concerns about non-resident customers. A year later, Danske finally decided to start terminating those operations, a process that took another two years.

Berg said the fact that it took so long suggests that “economic considerations obviously played a role,” rather than a clear focus on preventing money laundering as quickly as possible.

Among the measures ordered by the FSA is a requirement that Danske hold more capital to cover compliance and reputation risks. The regulator said it “initially estimates” that Danske will need a so-called Pillar 2 add-on amounting to “at least” 5 billion kroner ($805 million), or about 0.7 percent of the risk exposure amount at the end of 2017.

Shares in Danske were little changed on Thursday. Sasja Beslik, the head of sustainable investing at Nordea Bank AB, said he’s “not planning any action” on the funds’ holdings of Danske shares, after assurances from the bank it is taking the necessary steps to deal with the matter. Beslik said he welcomed the regulator’s response.

“Finally the FSA acts on the findings and Danske will need to pay a fine,” he said.

Link to Statement: Danske Bank A/S: Decision from the Danish FSA regarding Danske Bank’s management and governance in relation to the matter