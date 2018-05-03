China Cooling, Global Growth Perks Up, Fed Holds Line: Eco Day

business
China Cooling, Global Growth Perks Up, Fed Holds Line: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Early China growth indicators point to a slight slowdown, says Fielding Chen, while world economic growth is perking up from a recent moderation
- Hawks at bay. The Fed paused and maintained its gradual tightening line, and Carl Riccadonna reckons it’ll tolerate some inflation overshoot
- No way Jose! China won’t succumb to U.S. “threats,” officials said, ahead of Beijing trade talks. Tom Orlik has low expectations of a breakthrough
- Mongolia is booming again a year after a bust. But for how long?
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to map employment in the shadow economy, as central bank researchers complain India’s multiple GDP revisions are confusing and don’t really provide clarity on the economy
- President Trump’s massive fiscal stimulus plans are adding to the U.S. debt overload and forcing the government to drive up bond issuance
- The world’s longest-working man condemned Brazil’s pension reforms, while the IMF denounced Venezuela for failing to disclose economic data
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE