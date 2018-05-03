CBS's Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership

CBS Corp.’s push to offer more online services and bundles helped the media giant overcome a decline in viewership at its flagship TV network last quarter.

Earnings reached $1.34 a share in the period, excluding some items. That topped the average Wall Street estimate of $1.19. Sales also handily beat projections, helping send the shares up as much as 4.1 percent in late trading.

The results bring fresh momentum to CBS as merger talks with Viacom Inc. stretch into their second month. The growth may help bolster the argument by CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves that his team should remain in control after the two companies combine.

CBS has mitigated a tough advertising market by investing in new online services and squeezing more dollars out of pay-TV providers. The company cited its direct-to-consumer services -- CBS All Access and Showtime OTT -- for helping fuel growth.

The stock rose as high as $50.74 in extended trading on Thursday. It had been down 17 percent this year through the close.

CBS, based in New York, had a rocky start to the year. Its flagship broadcast network ceded first place to NBC, which televised both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics. Viewership of CBS has declined 8 percent.

And its controlling shareholder, the Redstone family, has pushed management to reunite with Viacom, a media company that split with CBS years ago. Boards of the two companies have been discussing a merger for a couple months, but hit an impasse over management of the combined company.

CBS didn’t directly address the merger talks in its earnings report. Still, Moonves pointed to the results as further evidence that it has the right strategy. CBS still claims six of the 10 most watched shows among the broadcast networks.