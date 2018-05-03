Brexit Bites

The resilience of the British economy to the shock of the Brexit decision is running out of steam, the European Commission said on Thursday. A better-than-forecast performance last year was due to the carryover effect of 2016, the EU’s executive arm said, and 2018 will see “subdued” private consumption, “weak” business investment and only a “moderate” contribution from trade. The result: the U.K. is set to join Italy at the bottom of the European growth league table.