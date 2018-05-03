One Bank Still Has Faith in a Resurgent Pound

The pound may have been beaten into submission in recent weeks, but one bank is keeping the faith.

Nomura International Plc has issued a long pound-dollar trade recommendation on a bet that recent weakness in U.K. economic data won’t continue into the second quarter. It sees sterling rallying 7 percent to $1.46 by year-end. That view will be tested later Thursday, with U.K. services figures for April the last top-tier data point before the Bank of England’s meeting next week.

“The data surprises in the U.K. are at the lows and for this to continue you’d have to expect a severe economic slowdown,” said Nomura analyst Jordan Rochester. For the pound, “the best is yet to come.”

Nomura abandoned its call for a May interest-rate hike last week but now sees the central bank delivering a balanced statement at the May meeting before raising rates in August. The Japanese bank is keeping a bearish view on the greenback and recommends entering a long pound-dollar position at $1.3640 with a target of $1.41 and stop level of $1.3480.