South Africa's ANC Said to Hold Meeting on Premier's Future

The top decision-making body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will meet next week to discuss the future of Supra Mahumapelo, the controversial premier of the North West province, according to a party official.

The meeting follows violent protests by community members who have accused Mahumapelo of corruption and called for him to step down. The ANC’s 120-member national executive committee will meet on Monday, said the official, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to comment publicly.

A team led by President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold talks with Mahumapelo and request his resignation, Johannesburg-based Business Day reported, without saying where it got the information.

Disgruntlement with Mahumapelo’s leadership has been mounting over his handling of a graft scandal, his sidelining of his ANC rivals in the North West and a lack of government services in the region. He supported former African Union chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma against Ramaphosa in the ANC’s leadership race in December. Ramaphosa won the election, paving the way for him to replace Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s president in February.

— With assistance by Amogelang Mbatha, and Michael Cohen