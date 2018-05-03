Adidas Sticking With Kanye West After His Slavery Remarks

Adidas AG Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted declined to weigh in on rapper Kanye West’s controversial comments suggesting slavery was a choice.

Rorsted, who has not yet spoken with West about his remarks, told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that “we will have conversations” with the performer. The company has not discussed dropping West, who as a designer for the sportswear maker is very important for strategy, the CEO said.

"Kanye has been, and is, a very important part of our strategy," Rorsted tells Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)

West said in an interview earlier this week with TMZ that the slavery of African-Americans in the U.S. may have contained an element of “choice,” sparking outrage on social media.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years -- 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told TMZ.

TMZ Live: The Full Kanye West Episode https://t.co/wKBNeJP3l2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018

While Rorsted declined to discuss how important West’s contribution to Adidas is, the artist designs the top-of-the-line Yeezy models that Adidas only offers in limited runs, often raffling them off or selling them only at specific stores.