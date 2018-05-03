Activision Gives Tepid Earnings Outlook With Fortnite Threat Looming

Activision Blizzard Inc. gave a lukewarm forecast for the coming year, renewing concern that a red-hot rival’s game is stealing away customers.

The video-game maker expects earnings of $2.51 a share in 2018, excluding some items. That compares with the average analyst estimate of $2.61. Revenue also will fall short of Wall Street projections.

Activision, known for Call of Duty and Candy Crush, is facing a threat from Epic Games Inc. and its hit game Fortnite. That title has quickly signed up tens of millions of players and taken the video-game industry by storm.

The shares declined 1.6 percent to $67.32 as 3:41 p.m. in New York. The stock was up 8 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

The good news: Earnings in the latest quarter were better than expected. The Santa Monica, California-based company reported profit of 38 cents a share, excluding certain items. That compared with an average prediction of about 34 cents. Sales, after adjustments, also were ahead of projections, at $1.38 billion.