U.S. Federal Open Market Committee May 2: Statement Text
(Bloomberg) -- Following is the FOMC statement released
today by the Federal Reserve in Washington:
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met
in March indicates that the labor market has continued to
strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a
moderate rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent
months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Recent data
suggest that growth of household spending moderated from its
strong fourth-quarter pace, while business fixed investment
continued to grow strongly. On a 12-month basis, both overall
inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy
have moved close to 2 percent. Market-based measures of
inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of
longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on
balance.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to
foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of
monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate
pace in the medium term and labor market conditions will remain
strong. Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near
the Committee’s symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium
term. Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced.
In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and
inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range
for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance
of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting
strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2
percent inflation.
In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the
target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will
assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its
objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This
assessment will take into account a wide range of information,
including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of
inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on
financial and international developments. The Committee will
carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments
relative to its symmetric inflation goal. The Committee expects
that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will
warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate; the
federal funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below
levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run. However,
the actual path of the federal funds rate will depend on the
economic outlook as informed by incoming data.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were Jerome H.
Powell, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Thomas I.
Barkin; Raphael W. Bostic; Lael Brainard; Loretta J. Mester;
Randal K. Quarles; and John C. Williams.
SOURCE: Federal Reserve Board