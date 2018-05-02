Tesla Says It Can Hit 5,000-a-Week Model 3 Target in Two Months

Tesla said it has overcome the battery bottleneck that botched its earlier Model 3 production goals. It sounds like it still hasn’t installed the automated line coming from Germany -- which is supposed to lower manufacturing costs. Even without that, it says it can get to 5,000 units a week in about two months.

But CEO Elon Musk offers a big caveat: "Although our prior experience has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time because of the exponential nature of the ramp."

For more analysis on Tesla’s earnings, click here for our TOPLive blog.