Square Projects Profit That May Miss Estimates on Expense Growth

Square Inc. projected profit in the current quarter that may fall short of analysts estimates, suggesting investors are concerned by the pace of spending as the company expands into new lines of business.

Earnings, excluding some items, will be 9 cents to 11 cents per share in the second quarter, San Francisco-based Square said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts estimated 12 cents per share. Operating expenses gained 47 percent to $276 million in the first quarter.

The results may damp investor confidence that Square has matured from a credit-card processor for street merchants to a provider of data and services such as accounting, bookkeeping and inventory management that lets retailers with multiple stores run their operations more efficiently. Shares declined as much as 7.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $48.66 in New York.

Square’s shares have rallied 40 percent this year, as investors have grown confident in the company’s products that tie together merchants’ hardware and software needs. Its ancillary products like providing loans, food delivery, accounting, and inventory tracking are contributing to a growing share of revenue. Square agreed to buy website builder Weebly last month for $365 million in its biggest acquisition yet, giving the company another recurring revenue stream and base of new customers. The deal will help Square “become more deeply embedded in the blurring lines between physical, e-commerce, and mobile apps,” Josh Beck, an analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets Inc., wrote in a note to investors.

Adjusted revenue rose 51 percent to $307 million in the first quarter, the company said. Analysts, on average, projected $293.7 million. It was the 10th consecutive quarter that Square topped analysts’ sales estimates. The company processed $17.8 billion in gross payment volume, an increase of 31 percent from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, who also runs Twitter Inc., has pushed the company deeper into financial services. It has rolled out Bitcoin trading for almost all users of its cash payments app, which lets people transfer money to friends and family. Square also offers a debit card to consumers that draws on funds from the cash app.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization were $36 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate $33.9 million.