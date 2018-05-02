Spring Scorcher Has U.S. Northeast Burning Most Gas in 4 Years

Blistering heat in the middle of spring is poised to volley power plants’ demand for natural gas in the U.S. Northeast to the highest in at least four years.

New York City will reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) on Wednesday and Thursday, tying a record set in 2001, National Weather Service data show. As the hot spell persists, generators in a region stretching from Maine to Virginia and Ohio may burn 7.38 billion cubic feet of gas on Thursday, up 28 percent from a week earlier, based on Bloomberg New Energy Finance projections.

Gas prices have been stuck in a narrow range for weeks as traders weigh a growing stockpile shortfall against record production. Inventories of the fuel are 29 percent below average after an unusually cold April, and a blazing summer could limit the amount of gas added to underground storage over the next few months, sending prices soaring.

Shale output may not be able to keep pace with the spike in power demand, according to BNEF analyst Shunondo Basu. Government data will probably show below-normal storage gains over the next two weekly reports, he said.

“Producers are expecting to produce more to inject more” into storage and trim the supply deficit, Basu said. “They might not be able to do that if it’s a hot summer.”