These Six Rolexes Are Expected to Clear $1 Million at Auction

When it was first announced in December 2017 that Phillips would be hosting a Daytona-themed sale called Daytona Ultimatum, I expressed my fair share of skepticism. Some would say I outright scoffed at the very idea of another Daytona-centric auction. I mean, sure, the market has been going crazy for these chronographs lately and only a few weeks before that Mr. Newman's very own watch had fetched $17.5 million, becoming the most expensive wristwatch on the planet. But still. More hype for the Daytona? Do we really need that?

I'm definitely not ready to give an emphatic "yes," but I have talked to a ton of people over the last few months trying to understand exactly why we're at the point we're at in the world of Daytona collecting, and I am feeling a little better about things. There's plenty to be worried about when mass-produced stainless steel chronographs are fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars and more at auction with the sort of regularity that would make a laxative salesman blush. But then again, getting too worked up over the prices of vintage watches is a futile exercise. There's no reason for any of these things to intrinsically cost what they do – it's our love for them and our collective desire to own them (combined, of course, with things like rarity) that drive the market.

The Daytona is a pretty unique watch. Placed in the context of 20th-century watchmaking, it sort of stands alone as a watch that is genuinely mechanically interesting, part of the collection of a top-tier brand, embedded in pop culture in countless ways, and, importantly, exists in too many variations for any one collector to amass. You can genuinely collect just Rolex Daytona watches and never run out of new things to find, new variations to enjoy, and new scholarship to uncover.

While this is true at all price points, it's the high-end of the spectrum that gets the most attention. For Daytona Ultimatum, Phillips has kept the edit on the watches tight, including only 32 pieces when they definitely could have made this a 100-watch sale and enjoyed quite the extra bit of financial benefit as a result. I still might think the name of the sale is silly, but the actual contents are well worth paying attention to, whether you're a buyer or not.

Looking through the catalog, what stood out to me immediately was that there are six (yes, 6!) Daytonas projected to beat the $1 million mark – and four of those are stainless steel. It wasn't that long ago that there were exactly zero Daytonas that had sold for $1 million or more. That all changed at the Christie's Rolex Daytona "Lesson One" auction in November 2013, when an RCO or Oyster Sotto Paul Newman barely cleared the mark. The floodgates were opened. Since then, we've become numb to the crazy prices that Daytonas regularly fetch, and it seems like almost every major auction now features one that at least approaches seven figures, if not more.

So let's make one thing clear: This isn't normal. The fact that we're looking at six Rolex Daytonas that could very well total over $10 million in the same auction is flat out madness. But, it's where the market's at and the watches themselves are pretty damn cool. So let's buckle up, embrace the craziness, and take a closer look.

White Gold Reference 6265 (Lot 8)

Rarity is king. If there's only one known example of anything – or, even better, if there's proof that only one of a certain watch was ever made – you know you've got sky-high prices on the horizon. This watch has been nicknamed "The Unicorn" because of its possibly unique status. The first time this watch was ever seen publicly was actually right here on Talking Watches With John Goldberger, and since then it's been something of a white whale for Daytona collectors (if you'll allow me to mix my animal-based metaphors). This is the only vintage Daytona known to exist in white gold and it's been fitted with a non-original but super chic white gold bracelet by the current owner. It's being sold 100% for charity too, so don't even think about trying to argue.

This watch is lot 8 and it is estimated to sell for CHF 3,000,000 - 5,000,000.

Reference 6263 Paul Newman 'Oyster Sotto' (Lot 14)

Now we're getting into the real nickname watches. This version of the Paul Newman is called an "Oyster Sotto" because the word "Oyster" appears below "Rolex" and "Cosmograph" at 12 o'clock (with sotto meaning below or under in Italian). This is not a variation on the black 6263 Paul Newman, but rather the correct configuration. If you see a 6263 with a non-sotto black dial, the dial and the watch were not born together. White dials are a whole other thing though. As I mentioned, a Sotto was the first million-dollar Daytona and a tropical version sold as part of the Start-Stop-Reset auction in 2016, fetching CHF 1,985,000, but this one is all about the condition. It's absolutely tip top, with the Spillman case as crisp as can be (still showing its maker's mark) and the original pushers, with their finer knurling looking almost brand new.

This watch is lot 14 and it is estimated to sell for CHF 1,000,000 - 2,000,000.

Reference 6263 With Arabic-Indic Numerals (Lot 21)

Keep the nicknames coming. This watch has been dubbed "The Arabian Knight" by ... someone. Back in the days when custom orders could be placed with Rolex, someone of sufficiently high stature in the Middle East requested this otherwise standard 6263 with a dial bearing Arabic-Indic numerals instead of the usual stick markers. What's key here is that this is an original Singer dial made this way from the beginning (no markers were ever removed and this is an actual production dial, not a prototype), with the numerals printed in non-luminous paint. One fun side note mentioned in the catalog is how similar this font is to the font used for the Arabic-Indic numerals on modern Rolex watches. While the inside of the caseback has engravings similar to those found on other custom order Rolex watches, nobody seems to have ever seen another watch like this and there are definitely collectors who still have unanswered questions.

This watch is lot 21 and it is expected to sell for CHF 1,500,000 - 3,000,000.

Reference 6241 'John Player Special' (Lot 24)

This is the only one of the watches you see here that we did not have the opportunity to see in the metal during the Phillips preview in New York City, but obviously I couldn't just leave it out. The so-called "John Player Special" has become one of the better-known mega Daytonas over the last few years. This watch is defined by its 18k yellow gold case, black acrylic bezel, and black dial with gold sub-registers and accents. It's a pretty mean looking watch, if you ask me, and the market would seem to agree, since prices have jumped substantially in recent years. It might even be the hottest Paul Newman overall right now, and with this example in super sharp condition, its price could easily creep toward the $1 million mark (or over).

This watch is lot 24 and it is estimated to sell for CHF 500,000 - 1,000,000.

Reference 6263 With Omani Khanjar (Lot 27)

As mentioned above, there was a time when you could order custom watches from Rolex (though today it sounds like a mere fantasy). This is an example of a watch ordered at Asprey in London by Qaboos bin Said Al Said, the Sultan of Oman, as one of a number of pieces intended as gifts. As with the Arabic-Indic dial above, this dial was designed to be this way from the beginning rather than being retrofitted or stamped later. There are certainly other Rolex watches out there bearing these kinds of insignias, including Daytonas, Submariners, and more, but this particular configuration is rare and unusual.

This watch is lot 27 and it is estimated to sell for CHF 600,000 - 1,200,000.

Reference 6240 Pre-Paul Newman (Lot 32)

Rounding things out, we have my personal favorite of the bunch. This watch is listed with the unfortunate nickname "The Neanderthal" because of its place in Daytona history. This is a pre-Paul Newman model that might be unique. The dial shows larger white sub-registers on a black ground with just "Rolex" and the coronet at 12 o'clock – it's essentially a Paul Newman version of the Solo Daytona. The look is super clean and graphic, and the sturdiness of the case with the screw-down brash pushers really works for me. The only rub is that there's no real documentation to support this one and it's a "possibly unique" example, giving some collectors pause when it comes to shelling out million of dollars.

This watch is lot 32 and it is estimated to sell for CHF 2,500,000 - 5,000,000.

Phillips Daytona Ultimatum will take place in Geneva on May 12 at 4:00 PM CET at the Hôtel La Réserve. Click here to see the full catalog.