Pictet's Simon Lue-Fong, Head of Emerging Debt, Departs Firm

Pictet Asset Management’s most senior emerging-market debt manager Simon Lue-Fong has left the firm, the company said on Wednesday.

Mary-Therese Barton who worked alongside him in dollar and local-currency fixed income, will succeed him as head of the emerging debt team, Pictet said in an emailed response to questions. Barton joined the 191 billion Swiss-franc ($192 billion) asset manager in 2004 and has been a senior investment manager for more than 10 years, according to the statement.

London-based Lue-Fong was an equity partner at Pictet and joined the firm in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Standard Bank Group Ltd. and Invesco Ltd., it says.

Lue-Fong did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via LinkedIn.