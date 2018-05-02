Payments Stocks Drop After Amazon Pushes Its Pay System

Payments stocks including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and Square quickly dropped after Bloomberg reported that Amazon is offering to pass along the discounts it gets on credit-card fees to other retailers if they use its online payments service, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

PayPal is down as much as 4.8 percent to lowest since December 6; Visa down 1.2 percent; Mastercard, Square and Alibaba pared gains

NOTE: April 26, Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive