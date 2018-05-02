Paddy Power Betfair on a Losing Streak as Numbers Disappoint

Shares drop the most since August as quarterly earnings slide

A glut of horse-racing cancellations in the U.K. and Ireland and too many winning favorites in Australia made it a grim first quarter for Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

Shares in the betting giant fell as much as 7.9 percent on Wednesday, the most since August, after the company reported a drop in underlying earnings for the quarter and issued a full-year forecast that reflected its tough start to the year.

Small consolation came in the form of a 500 million-pound ($682 million) return of cash to shareholders and a resumption of growth in online gaming revenue since the start of February.

Here’s what analysts are saying:

DAVY (David Jennings)

1Q revenue of GBP408m was 5% below Davy’s estimate of GBP429m and flat year-on-year on a constant currency basis

Main factors contributing to the lack of growth were a 7% decline in exchange revenue, lower-than-expected net revenue margins in Australia and weather-related cancellations 14% of U.K. and Irish horse races were canceled in 1Q18 versus 4% in 1Q17

Main crumb of comfort is that gaming performance since the beginning of February has improved somewhat, with run-rate +4% in February/March

Expects to revise FY18 underlying Ebitda estimate to the lower end of co.’s guidance

Overall, says update re-emphasizes that returning the group to double-digit growth is going to take time

Retains neutral recommendation

SHORE CAPITAL (Greg Johnson)

1Q outcome was disappointing

Co. expected to face GBP43m of headwinds in the current year, though this could be as high as GBP130m if GPT is rolled out across Australia at 15% and a GBP2 stake limit is introduced in the U.K.

Group unlikely to offset such potential risk through organic growth

Cuts recommendation to sell from hold

GOODBODY (Gavin Kelleher)