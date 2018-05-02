Musk Cuts Off Analysts for YouTube Questioner; Tesla Shares Fall

Elon Musk cut off several analyst questions on Tesla’s earnings call and went to a YouTube channel for retail investors (arranged over Twitter).

“We’re going to YouTube. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me,” Musk said.

Shareholders didn’t seem to like that dismissal. Tesla’s stock dropped a bit further seemingly at the same time that analysts’ questions were waved off.

