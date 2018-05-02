Mixed Start Seen for Asia Stocks After Fed Report: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks headed for a mixed start and the dollar climbed after the Federal Reserve said inflation is close to its target without indicating any need to waiver from its path of gradually tightening monetary policy.

Futures signaled a lower start for equity indexes in Hong Kong and South Korea, while Australia was tipped for small gains. Japan is closed for a holiday, so Treasuries don’t begin trading until the London session. The dollar rose and 10-year Treasury yields ticked higher overnight. The S&P 500 Index ended near session lows after briefly pushing higher following the central bank’s decision to hold rates steady.

Billionaire bond investor Bill Gross comments on the Fed’s decision. Source: Bloomberg

Fed officials may have signaled their willingness to allow inflation to exceed their 2 percent goal somewhat by adding a reference to the “symmetric” nature of their target. The Federal Open Markets Committee also noted the weakness in growth in the first quarter, removing a reference in the March statement that the economic outlook had “strengthened in recent months.” They balanced that out by noting strong growth in business investment.

The U.S. begins trade talks in China on Thursday, with both sides dialing back expectations. Beijing won’t agree to preconditions that include abandoning its advanced manufacturing program and agreeing to cut the trade gap by a fixed amount, a Chinese official said. American delegates said earlier that a breakthrough is unlikely, and they might leave early if unsatisfied.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Some key events coming up during the remainder of this week:

Euro-zone producer prices are scheduled for Thursday.

The European Commission will present its spring economic forecasts, including growth, inflation, debt and deficit projections.

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists before the data reports due Friday.

Earnings season continues, including Adidas on Thursday, then Alibaba and HSBC Holdings Plc on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia releases its quarterly update of growth and inflation forecasts on Friday.

Berkshire Hathaway holds its annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.1 percent as of 7 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1 percent, the biggest drop in a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.3 percent, the highest since Jan. 9.

The euro was at $1.1955.

The pound traded at $1.3576.

The yen was little changed at 109.83 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.97 percent.

Commodities