Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Mastercard Inc. was a hit with tourists last quarter.

Customers spent more with the firm’s plastic when they traveled abroad in the first three months of the year, aided by a weakening U.S. dollar. Cross-border volume on Mastercard’s network climbed 32 percent in the quarter, the Purchase, New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement.

As cross-border spending climbed, the firm raised its guidance for full-year revenue growth to a percentage in the “low 20s.” It previously said revenue would grow at “the low end of high-double digits.”

Total spending on the firm’s network also climbed 20 percent to $1.04 trillion, topping the $1.01 trillion estimate from analysts at Oppenheimer & Co. Mastercard jumped 4.6 percent $188.60 at 9:03 a.m. before regular New York trading.

A weaker U.S. dollar boosts Mastercard’s profits outside the U.S., where the firm gets most of its revenue. The company has been lowering fees and sweetening rewards in a bid to ink card deals with banks, especially in Europe, where competition has intensified since Visa Inc.’s $20 billion purchase of Visa Europe in 2016.

Visa said last week that it also benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar in the first three months of the year as foreign spending in the U.S. increased at a double-digit pace for the first time in more than four years. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against 10 major currencies, dropped 3 percent during the quarter, the fifth consecutive quarterly drop.

Here are other key metrics from the quarter’s results: