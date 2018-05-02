Macron’s Invitation Has Lured 14 More Climate Researchers, France Says

Another 14 researchers from seven countries have been selected to carry out climate science projects in France, part of President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to “Make our Planet Great Again” after the U.S. withdrew from the Paris carbon accord.

The latest batch comes on top of 18 projects announced last December, and were selected out of 38 applications by an international jury, the French ministry for upper education and research said in a statement.

The projects cover fields ranging from carbon stocking to studying the oceanic effects of melting icecaps. The projects last three to five years and receive each at least 500,000 euros ($605,000) in funding, the ministry said.

Of the 14, six come from U.S. universities and the rest from Canada, Peru, Switzerland, Britain and Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.