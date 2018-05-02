Charted

iPhone Sales Meet Wall Street Expectations

Demand remains strong for the company’s most-important product
By
Sophie Caronello

Apple Inc. sold 52.2 million iPhones in the fiscal second quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations, showing demand remains strong for the company’s most-important product. The Cupertino, California-based company also reported profit and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and projected continued sales momentum for the third quarter, saying revenue will be $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion.

