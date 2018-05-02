Photographer: Gianluca Colla/Bloomberg

Grocers' Boycott of Nestle Products Ends After Two-Month Dispute

By
Corinne Gretler
  • Hundreds of Nestle products will soon be back on shelves
  • Nestle says ‘balanced’ agreement reached with Agecore

Nestle SA has ended a dispute with a group of European retailers that kept hundreds of the world’s largest food company’s products off shelves.

The Swiss company came to a “balanced agreement” with supermarket purchasing group Agecore, a spokesman said. He declined to provide details.

The agreement comes more than two months after Agecore and its members, including Germany’s Edeka, Colruyt in Belgium and Coop in Switzerland, started a boycott of Nestle products to pressure the company into better price conditions. Maggi seasonings and Thomy mayonnaise were among the delisted wares.

The alliance represents a tenth of the food producer’s sales, according to Zuercher Kantonalbank.

The two parties have agreed not to disclose details of the agreement, according to Germany’s Lebensmittel Zeitung.

