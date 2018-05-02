charted
Graphene Funding Evaporates in Europe
Government support for research disappears as commercialization starts upBy
Government has been the main source of funding for primary graphene research in Europe, with the U.K. leading in terms of both cash and number of organizations analyzing the material and its applications, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. While investment has ramped down significantly, market participants say this is part of a natural transition from the lab to commercialization.
