charted
Global Economy Perks Up
A measure of world manufacturing strengthened for the first time this year in AprilBy , , and
The world economy showed signs of stabilizing after a recent moderation as manufacturing activity strengthened for the first time this year. A purchasing managers index for factories across more than 40 countries rose to 53.5 in April from March’s six-month low of 53.3, IHS Markit said in a report on Wednesday. Gauges of production and new orders both rose, though export growth slowed.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE