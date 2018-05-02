Gabon's Prime Minister Resigns After Court Dissolves Parliament

Gabon's Prime Minister Resigns After Court Dissolves ParliamentBy
Gabon’s Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet presented a resignation letter to President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Tuesday after the Constitutional Court dissolved the central African nation’s parliament, according to a government statement.
The parliament was dissolved after an April 30 deadline to hold legislative elections lapsed. Its functions will be taken over by the Senate until the vote is held and the court has urged the president to name a transition government.
