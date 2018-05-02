Fed May Need to Slow Rate Hikes, $200 Billion Asset Manager Says

A lack of sustained economic momentum in the U.S. may force Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to moderate plans for interest-rate hikes, according to Pictet Asset Management.

“While central banks are actually tightening, private credit creation -- even though banks are very healthy in terms of balance sheet -- they’re not picking up,” said Andy Wong, a senior investment manager at Pictet, which oversaw about $200 billion in assets as of March. The Fed “will be more pragmatic and ease off if necessary” as slower credit expansion potentially erodes economic growth, he said.

Wong, speaking in an April 27 interview, had the following thoughts on investment strategies: