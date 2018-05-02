Fed Day, Economists' Written Warning, Euro Area Growth: Eco Day

Fed Day, Economists' Written Warning, Euro Area Growth: Eco DayBy
FOMC officials must navigate shaping of rate-hike expectations
Letter sent to Trump warns about tariff-heavy trade approach
Good morning, Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:
- It’s Fed decision day, and officials have a tricky problem to navigate at their meeting: how to shape expectations for the pace of future rate increases after inflation just bounced back to their 2 percent target
- Meanwhile, more than 1,100 economists, including Nobel laureates and former presidential advisers, have signed a letter warning Donald Trump about his tariff-heavy approach to trade
- Many of its passages quote directly from another letter sent in 1930, cautioning against protectionist measures the U.S. imposed at the start of what became the Great Depression
- U.S. factories are having too much of a good thing, with surging demand leading to system-wide bottlenecks that are weighing on business and potentially the broader economy
- Euro-area economic growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the first quarter, posing a challenge for the European Central Bank as it contemplates paring back monetary stimulus measures
- Still, the moderation in global economic growth appears to be contained, according to a tracker by Goldman Sachs
- U.K. construction recovered in April as the impact of the previous month’s torrid weather faded, but the rebound was “somewhat underwhelming” according to IHS Markit
- Even so, the report adds weight to the argument of Bloomberg Economics, which says that the economy’s first-quarter weakness will prove temporary, and sees growth rebounding sharply
