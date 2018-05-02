Europe Set for Balmy May After Warmest April Since 1980s

After the hottest April since 1981, forecasters raised the prospect of energy-zapping heatwaves hitting southeast Europe later this month.

Six weather forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg all say that central and eastern Europe will be warmer than usual in May. But the west and southwestern fringes -- the U.K. France, Spain and Portugal -- are most likely to be cooler than normal, according to Meteogroup U.K. Ltd.

Mercury Rising Above normal temperatures forecast this month

Europe’s weather has become more extreme of late, testing energy traders who typically buy power and natural gas in advance. After the coldest winter since 2012, last month’s temperatures were on average as much as 6 degrees Celsius (10.8 Fahrenheit) higher-than-normal in southern Germany, Poland and the Balkans. And April 19 was the warmest day in the month for 70 years.

“A prominent high is expected to anchor over northern and central Europe from the end of this week, bringing dry and settled weather to large swathes of Europe through the majority of May,” said Katie Greening, a meteorologist at the Weather Company.

The cold winter has depleted Europe’s gas stores, sending levels to their lowest for at least a decade, on a percentage basis. They’ve recovered to 25 percent full after bottoming out at 18 percent a month ago, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, a lobby group.

Efforts to fill up reserves is supporting the region’s prices, according to Marex Spectron Group Ltd. The Dutch front-month gas contract ended April at its highest level this year.

Reservoirs were “exceptionally low when the recharging phase commenced a couple of weeks ago, and to get back on track sites across Europe will have to be replenished much quicker than usual,” said Giacomo Masato, analyst and meteorologist at Marex Spectron in London. “This is price positive.”

European gas storage levels in percentage terms. Source: Gas Infrastructure Europe

May is also when new solar records tend to be set and the renewable energy becomes a more dominant driver for power prices, especially in Germany, Europe’s biggest market. A sunny spell in mid to late May, not too hot but strong sunshine, could provide new solar peaks, according to Matt Dobson, an energy meteorologist at Meteogroup.

German solar output is forecast to peak at 27,754 megawatts on May 6, just shy of the record of 27,796 megawatts reached May 27 last year, according to a Bloomberg model and European Energy Exchange data AG.

Some other views:

The warmest areas, relative to normal, will be Sweden, Finland and the Baltic States, where temperatures will be an average of 1 degree Celsius higher than usual, according to Rebecca Fuller, a meteorologist at Radiant Solutions

France and U.K. will have some “occasional” warm spells too in May, while seasonal heatwaves are predicted for southeast Europe: Meteogroup

After a colder-than-usual start there will be a 12-day stretch where temperatures will be above normal for the U.K., France, the Baltic States, south Scandinavia and the Balkans, according to Tyler Roys, meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. The weather pattern is driven by a high pressure that will be centered between the British Isles and Scandinavia, coupled with a stalled area of low pressure in the central Mediterranean



