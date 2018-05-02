Eastern European Currencies Wake Up to Battle Dollar Gains

Eastern European currencies recovered some of their losses inflicted in May Day’s thin-liquidity driven sell-off, but still face headwinds.

Investor focus will now turn to the presentation of the new European Union budget proposal for 2021-27 and the outlook for the distribution of funds into CEE countries, ING Groep NV strategists wrote in a note to clients. The announcement will kick off months of political bickering between member countries before an approval by heads of states.

Dollar Headwinds East European currencies have been hit by a resurgent greenback Source: Bloomberg

Poland, which has been embroiled in a dispute with the EU over the rule of law, will see its fiscal position come under scrutiny from investors. Cohesion funds assigned for Poland in the EU’s 2021-27 budget may be lower by 8 billion euros ($9.6 billion) than in 2007-14, according to a PAP report. The region’s largest economy is also the biggest benefactor on a nominal level in the current seven-year budget, with Hungary sporting the biggest inflow on a per-capita basis.

“The headlines may be modestly CEE FX negative given the expected cut to the overall funding, as well as the likely linkage of the funds to ‘the rule of law,’” the ING strategists wrote, adding that the zloty will “likely underperform” regional peers given its recent spats with the European Union.

The Polish zloty led the rebound among CEE currencies against the dollar Wednesday, gaining as much as 0.8 percent, while the koruna and Hungarian forint strengthened 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Still, the gains were a fraction of declines made a day earlier.

May Day Rout

Traders were left scratching their heads on Tuesday as the exchange rates of Poland, Hungary and Turkey were pummeled even as regional markets were closed for a public holiday. The currencies slumped to the weakest levels in months as few local market makers were around to offer liquidity at a time when the dollar was surging across the board. The zloty lost 1.6 percent, its steepest drop since October.

“Some investors have been closing long-term appreciation bets in the region against the dollar, which had been a favorite of U.S.-based hedge funds,” said Mihaly Otvos, a foreign-exchange trader at Intesa Sanpaolo’s Hungarian unit. “The moves were somewhat unexpected as we had become accustomed to the very low volatility of late.”

The Polish zloty, which was the best-performing currency in Eastern Europe and Africa last year alongside the Czech koruna, has had a rough 2018. April proved its worst month against the dollar since November 2016, with a 2.7 percent decline, as it also extended its slide versus the euro to three months, the longest losing streak for the Polish currency since November 2015.

