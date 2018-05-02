Cambridge Analytica Is Shutting Down, Wall Street Journal Says

Political-consulting firm Cambridge Analytica is shutting down, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unidentified source.

The data and advertising firm had lost multiple clients in recent months, the Journal said, without saying where it got the information. Cambridge Analytica didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cambridge Analytica has been at the center of a controversy over data collection and privacy lapses at Facebook Inc., the world’s largest social network. Information from as many as 87 million Facebook users was siphoned to Cambridge Analytica, a British firm with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.