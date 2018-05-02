Cambridge Analytica Commences Insolvency Proceedings in U.K.By
Updated on
British political-consulting firm Cambridge Analytica filed applications to commence insolvency proceedings in the U.K. following accusations it improperly obtained the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users.
- The company is immediately ceasing all operations, it in a statement
- Parallel bankruptcy proceedings will soon be commenced on behalf of Cambridge Analytica and its U.S. affiliates in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York
- Cambridge Analytica intends to fully meet its obligations to its employees, including notice periods, severance terms, and redundancy entitlements
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE