Cambridge Analytica Commences Insolvency Proceedings in U.K.

By
Hari Govind
Updated on

Pedestrians pass the building that houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in London, U.K., on March 20, 2018. 

 Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

British political-consulting firm Cambridge Analytica filed applications to commence insolvency proceedings in the U.K. following accusations it improperly obtained the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users.

  • The company is immediately ceasing all operations, it in a statement
  • Parallel bankruptcy proceedings will soon be commenced on behalf of Cambridge Analytica and its U.S. affiliates in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York
  • Cambridge Analytica intends to fully meet its obligations to its employees, including notice periods, severance terms, and redundancy entitlements
