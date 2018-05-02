Britain’s First-Quarter Weakness Should Prove Temporary: Chart

Britain’s First-Quarter Weakness Should Prove Temporary: ChartBy and
Britain’s economy almost stalled at the start of the year, but Bloomberg Economics expects that weakness to prove temporary and sees growth rebounding sharply in the second quarter. The slowdown is unlikely to feed through to the labor market and the growing confidence that the economic expansion is back on track should prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August, according to the research.
