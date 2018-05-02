Bond Fraud Jury Is Deadlocked at Ex-Cantor Trader’s Trial

Jurors mulling the fate of a former Cantor Fitzgerald LP trader charged with fraud said Wednesday they’re deadlocked after nearly a full day of deliberations.

David Demos is on trial in federal court charged with lying to his customers in mortgage-bond transactions in order to boost his pay. U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson instructed the jury to keep trying to reach a verdict.

The jury sent a note earlier Wednesday asking for clarity about two elements of securities fraud -- materiality and intent to defraud. In response, Thompson provided them with extra copies of his instructions.

Deliberations ended Wednesday and the jury will resume its work Thursday morning.

Ex-Bond Trader Jury to Pick Between Fraudster, ‘Guinea Pig’