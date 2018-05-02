Armenia Erupts in Strikes After Protest Leader's Rejection as PM

Armenians began strikes and blocked roads as widespread protests broke out after the ruling Republican Party rejected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan’s appointment as prime minister.

“The plan is simple -- take the victory to its final stage,” Pashinyan said Wednesday as he joined protesters in the capital, Yerevan, who’d responded to his call for a general strike over the vote in parliament denying him the premiership. “We have to fight for Armenia’s future.”

Supporters of Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in Yerevan on May 1. 2018. Photographer: Vano Shlamov/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters blocked the highway leading to Armenia’s main airport, as well as major roads in the capital and the entrances to several government ministries. Yerevan metro stations were closed, while Armenia’s railway traffic has been suspended, the Interfax news service reported. Armenia’s Bavra border crossing with neighboring Georgia was blocked by activists, stranding hundreds of trucks, the EVN Report news service reported on Twitter.

Pashinyan, who’s termed the protest movement now in its third week a “velvet revolution,” gained 45 votes in parliament on Tuesday, eight short of the majority he needed to become premier, after the Republicans who control the legislature refused to support him. A second vote will take place on May 8 and a repeat of the result will trigger early elections.

Mass Protests

The vote was called after Armenia’s longtime ruler, Serzh Sargsyan, resigned last week following mass demonstrations led by Pashinyan. Sargsyan spent a decade as president before switching posts to become prime minister on April 17, having overseen constitutional reforms that concentrated power in his hands.

Armenia’s financial system remains stable and there are no problems with liquidity in the banking sector, the central bank said Wednesday in a statement that urged people not to spread “disinformation.”

Parliament’s decision deepens the political crisis in the tiny Caucasus nation, where tens of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of the capital to demand the end of Republican rule amid widespread public anger at poverty and corruption.

There are also potential implications beyond Armenia’s borders. Russia, which has close political and economic ties with the former Soviet republic as well as a key military base there, has complained in the past about revolutions in what it deems its back yard, alleging meddling by Western powers.

‘Show Restraint’

All sides including law enforcement must “avoid confrontation and show restraint,” the European Union said in a statement, which called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Efforts by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who has mostly ceremonial powers, to mediate a resolution have largely failed so far. Pashinyan threatened that his supporters would blockade the parliament if the Republicans nominated acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to succeed Sargsyan.

While the Republicans didn’t nominate a candidate against Pashinyan, Karapetyan would remain in office until the elections if parliament fails to appoint a premier next week. The party holds 58 of parliament’s 105 seats, while Pashinyan’s Yelk, or Way Out, coalition only has nine.

“Ultimatums and expletives aren’t the way to take political decisions,” Vahram Baghdasaryan, leader of the Republicans’ parliamentary faction told Pashinyan.

The Republican party “does not exist any more,” Pashinyan told legislators after they refused to back him. “There is no scenario where the people will not win.”