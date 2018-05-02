Akorn Accused of Sending Phony Data to FDA on Antibiotic

Akorn Inc. officials allegedly submitted phony data to regulators about an antibiotic drug, prompting Fresenius SE to pull out of a $4.3 billion buyout of the generic drugmaker.

An investigation tied to the deal found an Akorn executive “knowingly directed the submission of fraudulent testing data’’ about the company’s azithromycin product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012, Fresenius said Wednesday in documents unsealed in Delaware Chancery Court.

Akorn has argued Fresenius wrongfully pulled out of the $34-per-share deal because of buyer’s remorse -- not any findings that its officials had misled regulators about product-development practices. Akorn didn’t immediately respond to calls or an email seeking comment on the latest filing.

Akorn’s shares fell $1.25, or 8.4 percent, in Nasdaq trading at 12:19 p.m. It was down as much as 8.9 percent, the biggest intraday drop since April 23. Fresenius rose 2.08 euros, or 3.3 percent in Frankfurt.

Akorn is asking Delaware Chancery Judge Travis Laster to bar Fresenius from walking away from the deal or attempting to sabotage efforts to secure antitrust clearance. Laster will consider Akorn’s request to fast track its lawsuit later Wednesday.

Fresenius asked the judge to let it walk away from the deal. It’s also seeking damages for Akorn’s for violations of the merger agreement, according to the filing. Lawyers for Fresenius, based in Bad Homburg, Germany, also noted Akorn could face criminal liability for patient injuries or deaths tied to defects in its azithromycin antibiotic.

Anonymous Tips

Fresenius said it got several anonymous tips about problems with Akorn’s product-development systems and started an investigation as part of its due-diligence for the merger. Akorn officials later acknowledged a senior executive who oversaw quality control fabricated testing results for azithromycin and submitted them to the FDA when the product was being considered for approval in 2012, according to the filing.

The executive involved in the fraud wasn’t fired, Fresenius officials said. Instead, he was suspended and given a consulting position with a $250,000 salary. He stands to receive a payout if the merger is consummated, according to the filing. The executive’s name was blacked out in the filing.

For its part, Akorn countered that it pulled its request to have the drug approved for use in the U.S. market after the questions about the integrity of its testing data came to light, according to earlier court filings. Akorn says Fresenius is blowing minor problems out of proportion to provide a pretext to abandon the deal.

Rather than a series of missteps in handling testing data, Fresenius officials say Akorn executives deliberately ignored the data-integrity problems until the buyout offer forced them to come clean.

“It is clear that Akorn was hoping that, rather than fixing any of these serious issues in good faith, the issue would be concealed until after an acquisition,” Fresenius said in the filing.

The case is Akorn Inc. v. Fresenius Kabi AG, No. 2018-0300, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).