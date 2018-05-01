Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Factory managers are fuming about President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, mall owners took another accounting blow and a certain family-owned New York taxicab operation was hit with more fines. At least we'll all have Facebook dates to look forward to. —Josh Petri

Apple reported revenue and profit that beat analysts’ estimates and projected continued sales momentum, calming concern about demand for the iPhone, its most-important product.

The hits just keep on coming for Michael Cohen. The former Trump Organization executive was hit this month with more than $185,000 in demands for unpaid taxes on his taxicab companies.

California said it's suing the EPA over its determination that the state's vehicle emission standards are too stringent. The agency is now in the process of rewriting them.

Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook will be rolling out a new dating feature which would connect people on the social network who aren't already friends.

Guitar maker Gibson filed for bankruptcy with a turnaround plan which gives some of the company's lenders equity ownership.

Mall owners have a new headache: retailers that deduct customer returns of items bought online from their sales figures.

Horses don't like eating dirt during the Kentucky Derby. Dirt stings a horse's flesh, irritates the eyes, coats the mouth and can make it difficult to breathe. That's why trainers spend so much time teaching their charges to fire quickly out of the starting gate and stay ahead of the muck.