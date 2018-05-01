USG Says It Plans to Enter Talks With Knauf About Potential Sale

USG Corp. will enter talks with Germany’s Knauf about a potential takeover in a victory for billionaire Warren Buffett.

“The USG board remains committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and will evaluate all options to do so,” the Chicago-based company said Tuesday in a statement.

Knauf had been urging USG shareholders to vote against four directors up for re-election at this year’s annual meeting, a move designed to spur the board to reconsider the $5.9 billion proposed acquisition. That push won support from Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., USG’s biggest shareholder, as well as proxy-advisory firms.

“The board believes that by entering into negotiations and exchanging certain information, Knauf should be able to identify additional sources of value in combining the businesses and will see value in excess of its most recent proposal,” USG said in the statement.

USG, a wallboard maker, rejected the bid when it was publicly revealed in March. Shares of the company jumped 3.9 percent after Tuesday’s announcement, reaching the highest since 2007.