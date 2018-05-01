U.S. Factory Gauge Dips to Nine-Month Low as Inflation Heats Up

Photographer: Ty Wright/Bloomberg
U.S. Factory Gauge Dips to Nine-Month Low as Inflation Heats UpBy
U.S. manufacturing expanded last month at the
slowest pace since July, while prices paid for materials
continued to accelerate amid supply constraints and tariff
concerns, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed
Tuesday.
Highlights of ISM Manufacturing (April)
- Factory index fell to 57.3 (est. 58.5) from 59.3; readings above 50 indicate expansion
- Measure of production declined to 57.2 from 61; lowest level since November 2016 and biggest drop in a year
- Prices-paid gauge rose for fifth consecutive month to 79.3, the highest since April 2011, from 78.1
- Employment gauge dropped for a second month, to 54.2 from 57.3; matches lowest since May 2017
Key Takeaways
The results included signs that factories are having trouble
keeping up with demand. A measure of order backlogs was the
highest in almost 14 years, and delivery times lengthened to
match the second-longest since March 2010. The gauges for new
orders and production weakened for a fourth straight month.
Even with the April decline, the main index is close to the 57.9
average since January 2017 and is consistent with solid-but-
moderating activity. Trump administration policies have created
both tailwinds and headwinds for manufacturers: Tax cuts are
expected to underpin demand, while materials costs are
accelerating, partly from supply-chain disruptions stemming from
tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Energy costs are also on
the rise, with oil reaching a three-year high last month.
Economists taking note of the softer ISM factory payrolls index
may nonetheless wait for its services counterpart before
tweaking forecasts for April employment. The group's non-
manufacturing survey data are due Thursday, a day before the
Labor Department’s jobs report.
Other Details
- ISM gauge of new orders cooled to 61.2, lowest since July, from 61.9
- Index of backlogs rose to 62; supplier delivery gauge advanced to 61.1, matching the second-highest level since 2010
- Measure of customer inventories rebounded to 44.3 from 42
- Export orders measure fell for second month to 57.7, lowest in 2018, from 58.7
— With assistance by Chris Middleton