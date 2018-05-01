U.S. Factories Having Trouble Keeping Up With Demand

America’s manufacturers are having trouble keeping up. Robust sales along with leaner inventories tied to U.S. tariffs on metals have caught the nation’s producers off guard. The average wait time for materials used in the manufacturing process extended in April to 67 days, matching the longest in records back to 1987, according to Institute for Supply Management figures released Tuesday. That explains why the group’s measure of order backlogs climbed to the highest level since May 2004 and a gauge of prices paid was the strongest in seven years.